$790,000.00 in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report sales of $790,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $2.07 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $890,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $2.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 million to $3.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.63 million, with estimates ranging from $1.60 million to $8.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $49,296.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,888,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,365,000 after purchasing an additional 268,376 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 110,929 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SYRS traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 489,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,730. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

