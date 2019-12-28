Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $598.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) to post $598.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $608.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $594.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $647.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Allison Transmission by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 125,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,816,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 149,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,068. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

