Analysts Expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. Pretium Resources also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $132.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.97 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.57%.

PVG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $24.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on Pretium Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.50 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $25.40 to $23.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Pretium Resources by 116.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 37,391 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $1,089,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,482. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of -0.68. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

