Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) will report earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Herc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the highest is $1.90. Herc reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.18 million. Herc had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Herc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Herc by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Herc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRI traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.14. 81,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,658. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Herc has a twelve month low of $24.43 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

