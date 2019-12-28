Analysts Anticipate IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the highest is $0.62. IHS Markit reported earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full-year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INFO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 153,808 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $10,977,276.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,158 shares in the company, valued at $30,272,156.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,446. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.33.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

