Insider Selling: Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09.
TSE FNV traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$133.27. The company had a trading volume of 311,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,938. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$90.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$129.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.40.
Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Franco Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.