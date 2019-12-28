Insider Selling: Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 6,667 Shares of Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director John Blanchette sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.73, for a total value of C$891,559.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,820.09.

TSE FNV traded down C$0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$133.27. The company had a trading volume of 311,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,938. Franco Nevada Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$90.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$135.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$129.65 and its 200 day moving average is C$122.40.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$311.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$286.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FNV shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

