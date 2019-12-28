PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. PennantPark Investment posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 125.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 317,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 8.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 628,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.60. The stock had a trading volume of 238,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,249. The company has a market capitalization of $445.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.30. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $5.84 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

