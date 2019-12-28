Christopher Mark Kayat Purchases 43,200 Shares of Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Stock

Founders Advantage Capital Corp (CVE:FCF) Director Christopher Mark Kayat acquired 43,200 shares of Founders Advantage Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,018,400 shares in the company, valued at C$3,773,000.
FCF traded down C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$1.30. 51,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. Founders Advantage Capital Corp has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$1.35.
About Founders Advantage Capital
