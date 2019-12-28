FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -3.86

News articles about FBR & Co (NASDAQ:FBRC) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. FBR & Co earned a news sentiment score of -3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.55. FBR & Co has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

FBR & Co is an investment banking and institutional brokerage company. The Company focuses on the equity capital markets. The Company operates through two segments: capital markets, which includes investment banking, institutional brokerage and research, and principal investing. Through its broker-dealer operating subsidiaries, the Company focuses its business on providing: capital raising services, including underwriting and placement of public and private equity, equity-linked and debt securities; financial advisory services, including merger and acquisition (M&A) advisory, restructuring, liability management, recapitalization and strategic alternative analysis; institutional sales and trading services focused on equities, equity-linked securities, listed options, high-yield bonds, senior debt and bank loans, as well as securities lending activities, and differentiated securities research.

