Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 28th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:BELFA traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.48.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

