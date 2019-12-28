Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Short Interest Up 21.0% in December

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 831,100 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the November 28th total of 687,100 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 116,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atreca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61. Atreca has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atreca will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCEL. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 261.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Atreca during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

