Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Update

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,320,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 340,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 844,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $141,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Alphatec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $454,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $446.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.56. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $29.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.85 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 47.55% and a negative return on equity of 151.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Alphatec from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

