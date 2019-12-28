Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 380,600 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 342,200 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BATRA. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 243,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $3,662,056.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the second quarter valued at $800,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 7,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Braves Group Series A Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

