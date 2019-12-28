Short Interest in Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Increases By 21.2%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the November 28th total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Abraxas Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Abraxas Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AXAS remained flat at $$0.38 on Friday. 1,372,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,089. Abraxas Petroleum has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $65.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXAS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

