Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 28th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at $157,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $135.07. 274,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,343. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.62 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $59.21 and a 1-year high of $138.00.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. Research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

