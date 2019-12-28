Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) Short Interest Update

Atomera Inc (NASDAQ:ATOM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the November 28th total of 329,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atomera by 93.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 156,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 71,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOM traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.92. Atomera has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $50.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.75.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Atomera had a negative net margin of 2,468.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Atomera will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atomera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in Europe and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

