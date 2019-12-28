Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

WMC has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

NYSE WMC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 469,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,646. The company has a quick ratio of 709.60, a current ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,233,000 after acquiring an additional 371,971 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,205,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,919,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 180,165 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

