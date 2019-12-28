First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 70.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 476,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,603. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

