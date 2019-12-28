Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 28th total of 969,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ THOR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.96. 231,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,848. Synthorx has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THOR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synthorx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synthorx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

