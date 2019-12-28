Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 364,500 shares, a decline of 62.4% from the November 28th total of 969,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ THOR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $70.96. 231,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,848. Synthorx has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $71.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synthorx will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on THOR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THOR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Synthorx by 9,312.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 121,804 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synthorx by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 111,165 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synthorx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synthorx by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report