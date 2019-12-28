Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Drops By 23.9%

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the November 28th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Transcat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Transcat by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Transcat by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,761. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. Transcat has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.78.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $41.76 million for the quarter. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lifted their price objective on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

