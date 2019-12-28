TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) Short Interest Update

TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 498,100 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the November 28th total of 675,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 669,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOPS. ValuEngine cut shares of TOP SHIPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of TOP SHIPS in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of TOPS stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 396,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. TOP SHIPS has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TOP SHIPS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TOP SHIPS Inc (NASDAQ:TOPS) by 800.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 126,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of TOP SHIPS worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air.

