Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 36.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TCPC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,364. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

