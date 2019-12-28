Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) Decreases By 36.3%

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 194,600 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the November 28th total of 305,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
TCPC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.05. The stock had a trading volume of 198,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,364. The company has a current ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 21.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.69.
BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCPC. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 6,339.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,548,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,481,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,527,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 217,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 639,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,109,000 after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the last quarter. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
