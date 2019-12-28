Short Interest in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Rises By 21.7%

Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 28th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total value of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $143.50. The company had a trading volume of 486,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,492. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tech Data has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

