BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TECH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $218.32. 59,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,130. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $223.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,767 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,280,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,351,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report