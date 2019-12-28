BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Short Interest Down 21.9% in December

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 370,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 28th total of 475,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TECH traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $218.32. 59,632 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,130. BIO-TECHNE has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $223.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.14. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $183.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 8,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,724,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,767 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $1,280,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,509,120 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $732,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,589 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,351,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,980 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,064,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,874,000 after purchasing an additional 524,216 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 951,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,141,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in BIO-TECHNE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 601,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

