Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Rises By 15.3%

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Interface by 783.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Synthorx Inc Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
Short Interest in Transcat, Inc. Drops By 23.9%
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
TOP SHIPS Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp Decreases By 36.3%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
Short Interest in Tech Data Corp Rises By 21.7%
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December
BIO-TECHNE Corp Short Interest Down 21.9% in December


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report