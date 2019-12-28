Short Interest in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Rises By 15.3%

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the November 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 100.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Interface by 678.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Interface by 783.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Interface presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 132,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,662. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64. The company has a market cap of $980.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.58. Interface has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Interface will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

