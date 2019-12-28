Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Short Interest Down 69.8% in December

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 69.8% from the November 28th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sypris Solutions stock remained flat at $$0.80 during midday trading on Friday. 48,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,090. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.91. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $22.26 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

