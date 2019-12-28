Cappasity (CAPP) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $652,257.00 and $65,284.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, IDEX, Kucoin and IDAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cappasity alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.64 or 0.05929762 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000463 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029856 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001902 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002558 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CAPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Cappasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cappasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.