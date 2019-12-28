Iungo (ING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Iungo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. Iungo has a total market capitalization of $20,571.00 and $3.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Iungo has traded 62.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Iungo

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Iungo’s official website is iungo.network . Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo

Buying and Selling Iungo

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

