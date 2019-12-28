J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.10. The stock had a trading volume of 450,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,950. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. J M Smucker has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J M Smucker by 39,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.