Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.70.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHH. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of CHH stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.85. 244,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.55. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $105.32. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The business had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.11%.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 81,654 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 992,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 597,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,982,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,668.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,138,000 after acquiring an additional 554,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

