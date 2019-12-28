PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $110.25. The stock had a trading volume of 566,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,689. PRA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $82.12 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 542.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,699,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,963,000 after buying an additional 3,967,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 27,132.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,978 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,526,000 after buying an additional 999,295 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 19,902.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 650,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,476,000 after purchasing an additional 647,039 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,706,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 4,173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 417,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 408,042 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

