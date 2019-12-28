Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

MNRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Monro to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Monro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Monro alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $408,475.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,104 shares of company stock worth $941,046. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 1,348.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 357,113 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after acquiring an additional 332,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 124,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,878,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,119,000 after acquiring an additional 189,012 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MNRO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,339. Monro has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.11). Monro had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $324.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Monro will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.