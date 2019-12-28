Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.95.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIG. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,122,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,507,010. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.91. Transocean has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.64 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Transocean by 234.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 600.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 676.4% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Transocean during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

