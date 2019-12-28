Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.11.
A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 394,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.
In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $201,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Molina Healthcare
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.
