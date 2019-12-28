Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.11.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOH. Jefferies Financial Group cut Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Molina Healthcare stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.10. The stock had a trading volume of 394,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $105.28 and a fifty-two week high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.10. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $45,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $57,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 515.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth $201,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

