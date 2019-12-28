Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.
In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 1,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $77,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,347,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $99,248.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,150 shares of company stock valued at $13,860,650 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
NCLH stock remained flat at $$59.11 on Friday. 840,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,867. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.80.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.
