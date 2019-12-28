Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on January 15th

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Lincoln Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Lincoln Electric has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

NASDAQ LECO traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $97.52. The company had a trading volume of 130,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.58. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $98.32.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.21 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $2,690,685.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,705 shares in the company, valued at $22,347,319.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven B. Hedlund sold 6,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $557,127.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock worth $7,120,786 over the last 90 days. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

