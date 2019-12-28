Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on January 15th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.13. 612,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,873. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.
In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Read More: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.