Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.07 on January 15th

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. Illinois Tool Works has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.1%.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.13. 612,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,873. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 152,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total value of $25,796,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,513,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $41,624,681. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

