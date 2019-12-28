Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.28 on Friday, hitting C$27.08. 192,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,827. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.87. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.68.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.0800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GEI shares. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.23.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

