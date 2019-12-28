Farmland Partners Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.8% annually over the last three years. Farmland Partners has a dividend payout ratio of -2,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

FPI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 138,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,219. The company has a market cap of $207.85 million, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 2.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

FPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.