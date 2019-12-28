Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Iamgold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Iamgold in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get Iamgold alerts:

In related news, insider Harmer Peter sold 100,000 shares of Iamgold stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total transaction of $790,700.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,460,000 after buying an additional 10,020,206 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Iamgold during the second quarter worth about $6,938,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Iamgold by 78.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,795,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 1,674,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Iamgold by 125.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,645,807 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 914,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.63. 3,119,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338,369. Iamgold has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a PEG ratio of 49.20 and a beta of -0.06.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Iamgold will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Iamgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iamgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.