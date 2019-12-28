Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

Tc Pipelines has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Tc Pipelines has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tc Pipelines to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.78. 1,106,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,772. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Tc Pipelines has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

