Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.141 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a payout ratio of 90.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

Shares of AQN stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 352,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,296. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $365.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.41 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 25.08%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

