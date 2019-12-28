Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Information Services Corp (TSE:ISV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

ISV stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,994. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.05. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$14.61 and a 1 year high of C$18.10. The stock has a market cap of $274.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.62.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$32.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Information Services will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Information Services from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

