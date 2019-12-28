Vereit Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 203.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.
Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Vereit has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.
Vereit Company Profile
VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.
