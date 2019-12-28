Vereit Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:VER)

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Vereit has a dividend payout ratio of 203.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vereit to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Shares of Vereit stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 5,207,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.54. Vereit has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.69 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vereit from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vereit from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vereit from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vereit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

