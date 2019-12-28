B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on January 30th

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share on Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

B&G Foods has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 112.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

BGS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.22. 1,280,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,648. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BGS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $17.00 price objective on B&G Foods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.14.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

