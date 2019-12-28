Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (TSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.186 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

AQN stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$18.67. 2,030,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.51. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$13.38 and a 12 month high of C$19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$496.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

