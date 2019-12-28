Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Dec 28th, 2019

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Kansas City Southern has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Kansas City Southern has a payout ratio of 22.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kansas City Southern to earn $7.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

Shares of KSU stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.48. The company had a trading volume of 481,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.80 and a 52 week high of $156.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.56.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,182.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Dividend History for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

