National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.
Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,360. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
