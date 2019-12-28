National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.8%.

Shares of NHI stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The stock had a trading volume of 358,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,360. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $73.35 and a 12-month high of $86.54. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. The company has a current ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $81.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 50.18%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

