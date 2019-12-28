Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPLD. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine lowered Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Upland Software from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,027.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 24,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 525.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Upland Software by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Upland Software by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 155,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 57,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UPLD traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $36.27. 121,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,611. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $922.28 million, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day moving average of $40.42.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.