Critical Analysis: DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and Enel Generacion Chile (NYSE:EOCC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for DTE Energy and Enel Generacion Chile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50 Enel Generacion Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy presently has a consensus price target of $131.60, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and Enel Generacion Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 8.24% 9.93% 2.90% Enel Generacion Chile 21.20% 24.58% 13.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.2% of DTE Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Enel Generacion Chile shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and Enel Generacion Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $14.21 billion 1.72 $1.12 billion $6.30 20.46 Enel Generacion Chile $2.45 billion 0.00 N/A N/A N/A

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generacion Chile.

Volatility and Risk

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generacion Chile has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

DTE Energy pays an annual dividend of $4.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Enel Generacion Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.93 per share. DTE Energy pays out 64.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DTE Energy has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Enel Generacion Chile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. DTE Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

DTE Energy beats Enel Generacion Chile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 696 distribution substations and 442,700 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 19,800 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,273,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 landfill gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power and gas marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Enel Generacion Chile

Enel Generación Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 111 generation units. The company supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. It is also involved in exploitation and transportation of natural gas; and provision of engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel Generación Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel Generación Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

